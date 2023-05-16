Secret Service Investigating How Intruder Entered National Security Adviser's Home

The Secret Service said Tuesday it is investigating how an intruder was able to get inside the home of White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan in the middle of the night a few weeks ago.

A spokesman said the agency is looking into "a security incident that took place at a protectee site."

"While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred," spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

"Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable. Modifications to the protective posture have also been made to ensure additional security layers are in place as we conduct this comprehensive review," he added.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Guglielmi did not say what happened to the intruder or whether there was an interaction with Sullivan. The White House declined to comment.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.