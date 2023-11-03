Man went overboard on Miami-bound Norwegian ship during ‘Headbangers Boat' cruise

A search was underway after a man went overboard from a Norwegian cruise ship that was returning to Miami during a "Headbangers Boat" trip.

The incident happened early Friday morning as the Norwegian Pearl was sailing near the Bahamas on its way to Miami, a spokesperson for the cruise line said.

A search was underway to find the passenger, a 41-year-old man, by the U.S. Coast Guard.

"The investigation is ongoing, and we will share updates as appropriate. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The ship was on a roundtrip from Miami to Nassau and then back to Miami as part of the "Headbangers Boat" cruise.

A number of metal bands were performing during the cruise, including Lamb of God, Mastodon and Gwar, according to the trip's website.

The ship left on Halloween and was expected to return to Miami on Saturday morning.