Search for Missing Conn. Hiker in Japan Ends

The search for a woman from Storrs who went missing after going hiking in Japan has ended.

Pattie Wu-Murad went missing on April 10 while hiking in the Nara Prefecture in central Japan. She was last seen checking out of the Mandokoro guest house around 7 a.m.

After she went missing, local police conducted a 72-hour search with officers and helicopters, but were unable to find any leads.

Together, Wu-Murad's family worked with local officials and private search teams from the United States to spread out and search other parts of the trails.

Despite bringing in several specialized teams and conducting multiple searches of the area since Wu-Murad's disappearance, she has not been found.

According to Wu-Murad's family, this is the largest search effort the Japanese team has ever seen.

On Sunday, Wu-Murad's family posted in their GoFundMe that the search has ended due to the "underwhelming amount of evidence found."

"If we had the time, resources and financial capacity to search every trail in the area with as much depth and precision as we did this one, we would. However, the reality is all search efforts have ended as of May 30 due to the underwhelming amount of evidence found," Wu-Murad's daughter Murphy posted on GoFundMe.

Some members of the search teams said they would volunteer to continue searching for Wu-Murad should new leads arise.

According to Murphy, local police also have not been able to provide any leads about criminal behavior, but will continue to give bi-weekly reports to the family.

Wu-Murad's family plans to close their GoFundMe to new donations on June 10, which marks two months since Pattie disappeared. Any money that has not been used will be set aside and used if new information is learned about Wu-Murad's disappearance.