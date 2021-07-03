Search and Rescue Efforts Continue at Site of Surfside Collapse as Crews Enter Day 10

What to Know Crews were still sifting through the rubble of a collapsed condo in Surfside Saturday, as the death toll reached 22

Among the 22 victims is the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter, whose body was recovered Thursday night

Another 126 people remain unaccounted for following the collapse, down from 145 on Friday

As crews enter day 10 of the search and rescue operations in Surfside, they continue to sift through the rubble after the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium more than a week ago.

The death toll from the tragedy reached 22 on Friday, officials said.

About a dozen workers could also be seen digging through the pile that on Friday reached about 20 feet, more than 10 feet less than it was a week ago. Cranes were again lifting heavy objects from the pile and then workers would climb into the pile and begin removing smaller rubble by hand.

At a news conference Friday evening, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said four more bodies were found at the site, bringing the death toll to 22.

The tally of the unaccounted for was substantially reduced Friday, from 145 to 126, after duplicate names were eliminated and some people reported missing turned up safe, Levine Cava said. She said the number of missing declined following an audit and explained that in some cases, one person may have been moved to the “accounted for” list when, in fact, an entire family had been found to be safe.

No one has been rescued since the first hours after the collapse.

After a temporary halt to rescue operations Thursday, prompted by a site visit from President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, officials said they had started planning for the likely demolition of the remaining structure.

Scott Nacheman, a FEMA structures specialist, said engineers are looking at different methods for the demolition and how to proceed "to make the site safe for ongoing rescue operations."

He said if the building comes down, there initially will be a slowdown in the rescue operation.

But he said the demolition of the structure would create a safer working environment that could allow more personnel on the site and accelerate the pace of the work.

Meanwhile, a nearby residential building to the Champlain Towers South condominium has also begun evacuating residents.

An audit prompted by the collapse of Champlain Towers South found that the 156-unit Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach, about 5 miles away from Surfside, had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe in January, the city said in a news release.

Friday afternoon law enforcement authorities cordoned off the area and went door-to-door in the apartment building, telling residents they had to leave the 49-year-old structure.

Residents loaded clothes and valuables into suitcases, laundry baskets and wagons and wheeled them to waiting cars after they were forced to evacuate the building.