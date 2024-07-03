Sean Combs is the subject of a federal criminal investigation

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team was notified last week by federal authorities in the Southern District of New York that he is a subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, according to two sources familiar with Combs' ongoing legal troubles.

The same sources confirmed that a federal grand jury is hearing evidence as part of the investigation but there is no indication that charges are imminent.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment. Combs' lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

A subject of an investigation is someone who is within the scope of a criminal investigation, according to legal experts. An individual is designated a target when prosecutors likely intend to seek an indictment from the grand jury against the person.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being investigated following a wave of lawsuits against him, a source familiar with the investigation told NBC News on March 25.

A person's status can be upgraded or downgraded during an investigation. Combs has not received a target letter, the sources said, and the Southern District of New York is not required to send one.

This news comes three months after Combs' houses were raided in both Los Angeles and Miami by law enforcement officials.

In May, Combs apologized after a video, obtained by CNN, showed him beating his then girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

In a video apology posted to his Instagram, Combs admitted to the incident and said he took "full responsibility."

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Combs said. "I was f---ed up — I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses."

Combs initially denied Ventura's allegations of assault and sex trafficking which she described in a federal lawsuit filed in November. The two settled for an undisclosed amount the following day.

At the time of Combs' admission of the assault, an attorney for Ventura, Meredith Firetog, said, "When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday."

Firetog added, “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation."

Ventura's attorneys did not respond to a question from NBC News regarding whether she has been called to take part in any grand jury proceedings.

Meanwhile, Combs has been accused of a wide range of allegations in multiple civil lawsuits. The latest lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, accusing Combs of sex trafficking by a former adult film star.

The former music executive has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime. Jonathan Davis, attorney for Sean Diddy Combs, dismissed the latest lawsuit.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone," Davis said. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

