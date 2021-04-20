Scottie Pippen's Kids Pay Touching Tribute to Antron Pippen After His Death

The Pippen family is mourning the loss of a beloved member gone too soon.

On Monday, April 19, retired basketball champion Scottie Pippen announced the devastating news of his son Antron Pippen's death. Antron, Scottie's firstborn son with ex-wife Karen McCollum, was 33 years old.

"I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron," the athlete wrote on social media. "The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though -- Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

As Scottie concluded his message, "Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

While the circumstances surrounding Antron's death are currently unclear, what is clear is how difficult his loss has been for the Pippen family, including Scottie's four children with ex Larsa Pippen -- Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 19, Justin, 16, and Sophia, 13 -- as well as Scottie's daughters Taylor and Sierra from previous relationships.

Grieving the loss of Antron, some of Scottie's kids took to social media with photo tributes to their late sibling. "Rest in Peace," Taylor wrote on her Instagram Story. Sophia added, "RIP." Scotty Jr. echoed them with, "RIP BRO." Preston posted a throwback photo of him as a youngster with Antron.

Sierra penned a moving message about Antron on Instagram, writing, "Took a moment for me to compose this. I can't help but ask why you? I'd like to hear you laugh again. I'm sad I can't call you anymore. The happiest and most humble of us all. Sometimes He wants the good ones too I guess."

"Father God watch over my big brother," the mourning sister asked. "You truly gained someone so special. Keep hooping up there boaaa. You'll never be forgotten and I'll make sure of that. I love you Antron gone too soon."

On Monday, Larsa also honored Antron's memory with a public tribute. "Some truths in life are hard to accept," she wrote in an Instagram Story post. "Your memories will never be forgotten! They will always remain with us forever. You are forever in our hearts, we love u and will miss u always Rip Antron."