Saturday Night's $580 Million Powerball Jackpot Is 10th-Highest Ever

Saturday night's Powerball jackpot has reached its 10th-highest value of all-time at $580 million after there were no winners following Wednesday's drawing.

The cash value of the prize doesn't quite reach the marks of the jackpot, but at $278.2 million, it is sure to change the life of the winner.

Despite the lack of a grand prize for Wednesday night's drawings, two players in New Jersey and Michigan respectively took home a $1 million prize after matching all five white balls of the drawing.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 6, 8, 15, 27, 42 and red Powerball 10.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If won, Saturday night's jackpot would mark the second largest Powerball prize claimed this year. The largest of 2022 - at least so far - was a $632.6 million jackpot hit on Jan. 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin.

The odds of winning it all are pretty slim - at 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings take place at 9:59 p.m. CT Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and can be viewed online.