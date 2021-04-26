Pennsylvania

Santorum Says ‘There Isn't Much Native American Culture in American Culture'

Santorum, a Republican from Pennsylvania, served in the Senate from 1995 to 2007 and is now a CNN commentator

Rick Santorum, former senator from Pennsylvania, arrives at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he had the "highest confidence" in the intelligence community, in sharp contrast to President-elect Donald Trump's attack on the CIA after reports it found that the Russian government tried to help him win the presidency.
Albin Lohr-Jones/Pool via Bloomberg

Former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum drew criticism for comments last week that "there isn't much Native American culture in American culture."

In remarks to conservative group the Young America's Foundation on Friday, Santorum argued that the culture of the United States is largely unchanged since it was birthed by "Judeo-Christian" values.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Santorum, 62, a Republican from Pennsylvania who served in the Senate from 1995 to 2007 and is now a CNN commentator, said there was "nothing here" before European settlers arrived.

U.S. & World

Electoral College 9 hours ago

Texas Gains Congress Seats, Calif. Loses Seat for First Time: Census

Coronavirus 3 hours ago

Fauci Says U.S. Should See a Turning Point in the Pandemic ‘Within a Few Weeks'

"We came here and created a blank slate," Santorum said. "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans, but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaUS SenateNative Americans
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us