San Diego Zoo shares 1st look at pandas Yun Chuan and Xin Bao in their new habitat

It's not time to go visit San Diego's new giant pandas quite yet, but the San Diego Zoo has given us a sneak peek at the pair in their new home.

Two photos released by the zoo Tuesday show what appears to be a happy Yun Chuan and Xin Bao rolling and frolicking in their green enclosure, a good sign they're adjusting to their new habitat.

Yun Chuan, a nearly 5-year-old male, seems to be "extremely comfortable," the zoo said, while Xin Bao, a nearly 4-year-old female "enjoys sunbathing quietly and focusing on her favorite food."

San Diego Zoo Xin Bao, a nearly four-year-old female, is described as a "gentle and witty introvert with a sweet round face and big ears," a zoo statement reads. Her name means a "new treasure of prosperity and abundance."

San Diego Zoo Yun Chuan, a nearly 5-year-old male, is described as mild-mannered, gentle and lovable. He is the son of Zhen Zhen, who was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2007 to parents Bai Yun and Gao Gao.

So far, the wildlife team has been working to cater to the panda's dietary needs with a variety of fresh bamboo and even a traditional Chinese bun called wowotou, or "panda bread." The bears have been undergoing weight monitoring and conducting exercises to adapt them to their new diet.

"Veterinary teams from both countries are keeping a close eye on the pandas' health, tracking their weight, appetite and other health indicators daily to ensure they thrive in their new environment," the zoo said.

The zoo did not say if the two pandas were interacting yet but the ultimate goal of the collaboration between the zoo and the China Wildlife Conservation Association is for the two pandas to mate and "improve giant panda population health and resilience in some of the smallest and most isolated populations vulnerable to extinction and loss of genetic diversity."

If a cub is born, it would stay in San Diego at least until it's 2 years old, but no longer than four years from its birth before being sent to China. Although the duration might be different, this was the same practice in place the zoo had in the past, since the animals are the property of China and are on loan to San Diego.

We warmly welcome #giantpanda Yun Chuan and Xin Bao’s safe arrival at @Sandiegozoo! They are in good conditions and will be in quarantine for several weeks before the debut. Experts from China will work with the zoo and help them to acclimate to their new home. Wish them a happy… pic.twitter.com/wDDfx2U5Es — Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles (@CHNConsulate_LA) June 28, 2024

Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrived from China on June 27, marking the first black-and-white bears to enter the U.S. in 21 years. They were also the first to return to San Diego since two were sent back in 2019.

At the zoo, the old panda exhibit, which was split into two sections, will be combined into a single habitat to give the bears more room to roam. An adjacent enclosure will also be retrofitted to allow for the expansion and more viewing space for guests. Though only two are planned for now, the enlarged exhibit has the capacity for four bears.

Giant pandas are prized in Washington and around the nation and the world. The number of pandas in American zoos has dwindled as loan agreements lapsed during diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China, which remain high. When U.S.-China relations began to sour in recent years, members of the Chinese public started to demand the return of giant pandas. Unproven allegations that U.S. zoos mistreated the pandas, known as China’s “national treasure,” flooded China’s social media.

Even though they've made advanced progress in their adaptability, the panda pair won't be viewable to the public for several weeks, the zoo said.

