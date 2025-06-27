Movies

‘Rust' crew settles lawsuit against film producers and Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting

The filming of “Rust” was completed in Montana. The Western was released in theaters in May.

By Morgan Lee | The Associated Press

FILE – Actor Alec Baldwin approaches his wife Hilaria during his trial, July 11, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP, File

A settlement has been reached in the civil lawsuit alleging negligence in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie “Rust,” according to court documents released Friday.

The lawsuit was brought by three “Rust” crew members seeking compensation for emotional distress from producers of “Rust," including Alec Baldwin as co-producer and lead actor.

The civil suit accused producers of failing to follow industry safety rules — allegations they denied.

Terms of the settlement were not available. Attorneys for “Rust” producers and the plaintiffs could not immediately be reached by phone or email.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer agreed the prosecution had suppressed evidence and the trial could not continue.

Plaintiffs to the lawsuit included Ross Addiego, a front-line crew member who witnessed at close range the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins at close during a rehearsal on October 2021 on a filmset ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe.

A charge of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin was dismissed at trial last year on allegations that police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense.

Separately, “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and completed an 18-month sentence in May. Prosecutors accused Gutierrez-Reed of unwittingly bringing live ammunition on set and failing to follow basic gun safety protocols.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Addiego testified at Gutierrez-Reed's trial and appeared before the grand jury that indicted Baldwin.

Copyright The Associated Press

