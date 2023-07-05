Russian jets harassed American drones that were targeting ISIS, US says

Russian jets harassed U.S. hunter-killer drones that were conducting a mission against ISIS targets in Syria on Wednesday, a U.S. commanding officer said.

At about 10:40 a.m. local time, three U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones were conducting a mission against Islamic State targets in Syria when three Russian fighter jets began harassing them, said Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the commander of the Ninth Air Force and the Combined Forces Air Component for U.S. Central Command.

“Russian military aircraft engaged in unsafe and unprofessional behavior while interacting with U.S. aircraft in Syria,” Grynkewich said. “Against established norms and protocols, the Russian jets dropped multiple parachute flares in front of the drones, forcing our aircraft to conduct evasive maneuvers."

According to Grynkewich, a Russian pilot positioned an aircraft in front of one of the drones “and engaged afterburner, thereby reducing the operator’s ability to safely operate the aircraft. These events represent another example of unprofessional and unsafe actions by Russian air forces operating in Syria, which threaten the safety of both U.S. and Russian forces.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

In March, Grynkewich told NBC News that armed Russian jets were overflying U.S. positions in Syria nearly every day.

Russia has used its air power to support the Assad regime during Syria’s long civil war, with deadly airstrikes on rebel-held territory.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.