Russia

A Russian court orders arrest of opposition leader Navalny's widow, who lives abroad

Yulia Navalnaya, who lives abroad, would face arrest if and when she returns to Russia.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A court in Russia ordered the arrest of the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a hearing Tuesday that was conducted in absentia as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.

Yulia Navalnaya, who lives abroad, would face arrest if and when she returns to Russia.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled to arrest Navalnaya on charges of alleged involvement in an extremist group.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Navalny, the fiercest political foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died in February in an Arctic penal colony while serving a 19-year sentence on extremism charges that he had condemned as politically motivated. Authorities said he became ill after a walk but have otherwise given no details on Navalny's death.

Navalny was imprisoned after returning to Moscow in January 2021 from Germany, where he had been recuperating from the 2020 nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

Navalnaya has accused Putin of her husband’s death and vowed to continue his activities. Russian officials have vehemently denied involvement in Navalny's poisoning and death.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Navalnaya mocked the court's order on social media platform X, saying that it's Putin who should be be prosecuted. Her spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, described the court's ruling as a recognition of her “merits.”

U.S. & World

British Royal Family 15 mins ago

Buckingham Palace's East Wing to open to the public for the 1st time

Colleges & Universities 31 mins ago

Fraternity and sorority suspended as Dartmouth student's death investigated

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted on X that Navalnaya is carrying on her husband's legacy and denounced the Moscow court's ruling as “an arrest warrant against the desire for freedom and democracy.”

Russian authorities haven’t specified the charges against Navalnaya. They appear to relate to authorities designating Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption as an extremist organization. The 2021 court ruling that outlawed Navalny's group forced his close associates and team members to leave Russia.

A number of journalists have been jailed on similar charges in recent months in relation to their coverage of Navalny.

The Kremlin's crackdown on opposition activists, independent journalists and ordinary Russians critical of it has intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us