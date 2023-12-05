Runaway Kangaroo punches police officer in the face while being captured in Canada

A fugitive kangaroo that spent four days on the run in Canada was caught by police on Monday — but not before it managed to punch an officer in the face.

Durham Regional Police said it received an unlikely call from a member of the public claiming to have seen a kangaroo hopping around in Oshawa, 40 miles east of Toronto.

The kangaroo had escaped while being transferred between zoos and was spotted hopping down the side of a highway by bewildered motorists who then shared videos on social media.

The officers who were dispatched were briefed on the best way to subdue a kangaroo: you grab it by its tail.

“Only one of the officers was struck in the face during the apprehension but he’ll be just fine and we won’t be continuing the investigation,” Boileau added.

