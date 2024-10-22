Crime and Courts

Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over his N.Y. apartment and valuables to the former Georgia election workers he defamed

A federal judge in New York ordered the former Trump attorney to hand over his assets because of the workers' $146 million verdict against him

By Dareh Gregorian | NBC News

Rudy Giuliani
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A federal judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to turn over his valuables and luxury New York City apartment to the two Georgia election workers he defamed.

In a decision released Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Litman ordered Giuliani to transfer personal property "including cash accounts, jewelry and valuables, a legal claim for unpaid attorneys’ fees, and his interest in his Madison Avenue co-op apartment to a receivership" within seven days.

Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss filed an action to seize the former New York City mayor's assets in August in an effort to begin collecting on the $146 million in damages they were awarded last year after a judge found Giuliani liable for repeatedly defaming them. Giuliani had falsely accused the pair of election fraud after the 2020 presidential election.

NBC News reached out to a representative for Giuliani for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

