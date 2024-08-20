Roy Gillian, former Ocean City mayor, founder of Wonderland Pier, dies at 94

Roy Gillian, the former mayor of Ocean City, New Jersey, and the founder of the iconic Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, has died. He was 94-years-old. Loved ones said he passed away at his Ocean City home on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Gillian grew up in Havertown, Pennsylvania, and attended Haverford High School, graduating in 1947. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953.

Gillian entered the theme park business in 1957 and, along with his brother, took over Ocean City's Fun Deck Amusement Park, which was founded by their father in 1930.

Gillian then left the family business in 1965 and founded what is now known as Wonderland Pier, at 6th Street and the Boardwalk in Ocean City. He also founded Gillian’s Island and Adventure Golf.

Gillian also entered the world of local politics, becoming an Ocean City commissioner in 1963, a title that he held until 1967. He then served as the Cape May County Freeholder from 1971 through 1976 and was the Commissioner of Cape May County Municipal Utilities from 1982 through 1986 before serving as the mayor of Ocean City from 1986 through 1990.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Gillian also previously served as chairman of the board and director of Ocean City Home Bank, president and board member of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, president and director of the New Jersey Amusement Association, president of the Shore Medical Center and president of the Jersey Cape Diagnostic & Training Center.

Along with his career in theme parks and politics, Gillian was also a skilled pianist and the orchestra leader of “Roy Gillian & His Orchestra” from 1947 through 1951.

Gillian’s Wonderland Pier remained a Jersey Shore staple for decades. Gillian’s son and current Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian eventually took over the family business. Earlier this month, Jay Gillian announced Wonderland Pier will close in October.

Roy Gillian is survived by his wife, two sons, 12 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A visitation for Gillian will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Ocean City Tabernacle on 550 Wesley Avenue in Ocean City, New Jersey, from noon until 2 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 1:45 p.m. and a Christian Service at 2 p.m. A burial with military honors will then take place at Seaside Cemetery in Palermo, New Jersey.

Flowers are being accepted and memorial contributions in Gillian’s memory can be made to Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, New Jersey, 08244.