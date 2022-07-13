Rowdy the Cat Found Safe After Roaming Boston's Logan Airport for 3 Weeks

A cat survived on her own at Boston's Logan International Airport for almost three weeks after getting lost at the airport after a flight from Germany in June, officials said.

The 4-year-old cat, named Rowdy, was found safe and sound Wednesday morning, according to Massport. She'd been missing ever since she landed in Boston with one of her owners last month as the family moved back to the U.S. from Germany, where they lived for 15 years.

German airliner Lufthansa notified Rowdy's human parents that the cat got out of her cage while unloading cargo, according to a news release.

Patty Sahli had been at Logan airport picking up her husband and their beloved cat when she was alerted of Rowdy's disappearance. Rowdy was in a hard travel carrier riding in cargo.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I went to the cargo area and they said, 'Oh, do you have a black cat?'" Sahli recounted in June. She replied yes, "and they said, 'Well, we don't know where she is right now.'"

A cat disappeared after taking a long flight from Germany to Boston.

Her family got the good news that Rowdy had been found on Wednesday.

"True to her name, this frisky feline escaped her kitty kennel upon her Lufthansa flight’s arrival on June 24 and had been roaming the airport ever since. Whether out of fatigue or hunger we’ll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught," said Massport, the agency that operates the airport, in a statement.

The agency said airline staff and construction workers helped search for Rowdy. Cameras and safe-release animal traps were set up where Rowdy had been spotted.

"They really took the right steps to place certain items that would be familiar to Rowdy the cat, the food that she likes. They were in constant contact with the family," said Michael DeFina, a spokesman for the Animal Rescue League of Boston, which loaned traps to the airport.

The nonprofit collected her Wednesday morning and checked her out. She was a little scared, DeFina said, but healthy.

"She's very hungry but she's doing well," he said.

Sahli has joked that the inquisitive cat, who "inspects every box and every bag ... would be great at airport security."