Romance Novel Model Pleads Guilty to Dragging Officer Down Capitol Steps on Jan. 6

When former President Donald Trump called on supporters who believed his lies about the 2020 election to go to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, a Michigan bodybuilder-turned-construction worker responded with enthusiasm.

“I’ll be there,” Logan Barnhart wrote in response to a @realDonaldTrump tweet.

When he arrived at the U.S. Capitol, he now admits, he battled cops and helped drag an officer down the stairs on the western front where some of the most barbaric violence of the day took place. Barnhart pleaded guilty on Wednesday to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon before U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan.

Barnhart, 41, admitted that he grabbed an officer by the vest on the back of their neck and helped drag the officer "in a prone position" down the stairs and into the crowd, and later pushed officers and struck at them with a flagpole.

