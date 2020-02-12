Roger Stone

Roger Stone Backlash: Dems Demand Barr’s Resignation, Call for Investigation

Stone was found guilty in November of all seven counts against him

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Congressional Democrats on Wednesday called for an emergency hearing and investigation into the Department of Justice's decision to reduce the recommended sentence for longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone.

Top Democrats are pushing for the GOP-led Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing to review the decision that led to the sudden resignation of all of the four prosecutors Tuesday from the Stone criminal case.

Stone was found guilty in November of all seven counts against him including making false statements, witness tampering and obstructing a congressional probe.

U.S. & World

New Hampshire Primary 5 hours ago

Analysis: Sanders’ Narrow Win Ups Pressure on Moderates to Coalesce

Roger Stone 8 hours ago

Trial Team Quits Roger Stone Case in Dispute Over Sentence

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Roger StoneDonald TrumpTrump administration
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us