Robitussin cough syrups recalled nationwide over microbial contamination

Haleon has issued a voluntary recall of two Robitussin cough syrup products sold nationwide due to a microbial contamination that could be life-threatening for at-risk individuals.

Haleon announced the recall in a press release that was shared by the FDA on Wednesday. Included in the recall are eight total lot numbers of the "Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult" and the "Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult."

Consumption of the recalled products by immunocompromised individuals could lead to "severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection," Haleon said. The recalled products aren't likely to cause life-threatening infections in non-immunocompromised individuals, although an infection that "may necessitate medical intervention" can't be ruled out, according to the company.

Haleon said it hasn't received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Below are the lot numbers included in the recall:

ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX DAY ADULT 4OZ: Lot number T10810

Lot number T10810 ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX DAY ADULT 8OZ: Lot numbers T08730, T08731, T08732, T08733, T10808

Lot numbers T08730, T08731, T08732, T08733, T10808 ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX NT ADULT 8OZ: Lot numbers T08740, T08742

Consumers are instructed to immediately stop using the recalled products. Haleon has also told consumers to contact their physician or healthcare provider should they experience any issues that may be related to taking any of the recalled products.