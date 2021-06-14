Tokyo Olympics

Connecticut Swimmer Headed to Tokyo Olympics

Kieran Smith celebrates after winning the Men's 400 Freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Jeff Roberson/AP

Kieran Smith, of Ridgefield, is on his way to his first Olympics.

Competing in the 400 freestyle event in the U.S. swimming trials in Omaha, Nebraska Sunday, Smith swam a personal best 3:44:86. That time was nearly three seconds better than his previous best and was enough to qualify him for a spot on the Olympic team headed to Tokyo next month.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Smith's Olympic debut will also mark the first time he's on the national team.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 12 hours ago

NATO Leaders Declare China a Global Security Challenge

Russia 2 hours ago

Putin Denies Russia Is Behind Cyberattacks Against US, Calling the Allegations ‘Farcical'

He knows he'll need to go even faster to have a shot at a medal — especially against a powerful Australian squad.

Defending Olympic champion Mack Horton posted a faster time than Smith at his country's trials, and it wasn't even good enough to make the Aussie team.

“I'm really excited with that swim,” said Smith, whose previous best was 3:47.71. “I look forward to hopefully improving on that swim and being competitive with the rest of the world.”

No one else in the eight-man final went fast enough to meet the qualifying time for Tokyo.

Smith is a graduate of Ridgefield High School and swims out of the Ridgefield Aquatic Club.

NBC Connecticut & Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tokyo OlympicsUSA Swimming
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us