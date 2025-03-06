FBI

$10M reward offered for fugitive Olympic snowboarder accused in murderous drug operation

Ryan James Wedding is accused of using Los Angeles as a hub for an international drug distribution ring.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A reward of up to $10 million for information was announced Thursday in Los Angeles in the search for a fugitive wanted by the FBI for murder and other crimes.

A federal arrest warrant as issued in September in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles for Ryan James Wedding, a Canadian citizen, after he was charged with murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and drug ring and other drug-related crimes.

Wedding used Los Angeles as a primary hub for the narcotics distribution operation, moving tons of cocaine and fentanyl through the region, said Alan Hamilton, the LAPD's chief of detectives. Wedding orchestrated multiple murders in connection with the drug trafficking operation, the FBI said.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He is believed to be living in Mexico, possibly under protection of the Sinaloa Drug Cartel, authorities said. Wedding's aliases include James Conrad King, Jesse King, Giant, Public Enemy and El Jefe, the FBI added.

Wedding represented Canada in the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Before he became infamous for being on the FBI's most-wanted list of fugitives, he was famous for competing in Canada as an Olympic snowboarder," said Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. "Wedding went from being an elite athlete to running one of the most sophisticated drug trafficking networks in North America."

The reward of up to $10 million is for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

U.S. & World

FDA 2 mins ago

FDA nominee sidesteps questions on abortion pill, agency layoffs and other issues

Education 32 mins ago

What does the Department of Education do? Its role and the push to abolish it

Wedding was one of 16 defendants indicted last year by prosecutors in California in connection with the drug trafficking ring.

More details on the fugitive and the significant reward being offered by the federal government were provided at a 10 a.m. news conference. Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

FBI
Dashboard
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us