Review Says Capitol Police Ill-Equipped to Deal With Threats, More Security Measures Needed

A report commissioned by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol calls for increased staffing and intelligence for the Capitol Police, a permanent quick reaction force and "mobile" fencing.

The report says the force is currently ill-equipped to deal with the "volume and nature" of the threats facing the Capitol complex, many of which are coming from "domestic elements," vulnerabilities that were put on display Jan. 6.

"The USCP were understaffed, insufficiently equipped, and inadequately trained to secure the Capitol and Members when violently attacked by a large mob," the report says, and is still vulnerable over two months later.

The final draft of the report by retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré on Capitol Hill security was to be briefed to House members in three separate sessions Monday. NBC News was provided a copy by a senior Democratic aide.

