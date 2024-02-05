Results of DNA analysis take center stage in testimony for Troconis Trial day 17

Results from DNA testing of Items collected in the investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos were detailed for the jury in the trial of Michelle Troconis Monday morning in Stamford.

The results confirm what is likely to be Jennifer’s DNA on a number of items collected during the investigation and the DNA of others alleged to have been involved in her presumed murder.

“The DNA profile from item 883S-7 is 780,000 more likely to occur if it originated from Michelle Troconis and 3 unknown individuals than if it originated from 4 unknown individuals,” explained Kristen Madel, with the Connecticut State Forensics Lab.

She was in for testimony as the prosecutors continue to attempt to link Michelle Troconis to the alleged crime, by offering testimony about her DNA being located on a single trash bag dumped along Albany Avenue in Hartford the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

If you come in contact with something it is possible you leave your own DNA on that item,” Madel told the jury when asked about the transfer of DNA to evidence.

Troconis’ DNA was tested twice, in 2019 and again in 2023. When it was tested last year, the likelihood it was Troconis’ DNA dropped, but it still matched to her.

Defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn pointed out to the jury there was only the equivalent of three skin cells of Troconis’ DNA on the bag.

“Michelle was in a truck, with her boyfriend. The fact that 3 or even 10 cells could have gotten on him when he got out and threw away those bags does not even suggest she ever touched one of those bags,” said Schoenhorn.

Some DNA located was consistent with Fotis Dulos' DNA, including the same bag Michelle’s DNA was located, a glove found on Albany Avenue, and the DNA from a hair pulled from a towel seized from Albany Avenue. The majority of DNA present was that of Jennifer Dulos. Analysts were using an electric toothbrush owned by Jennifer as a reference for her DNA. Her DNA was located on a bloodied shirt and bra pulled from Albany avenue, various blood like stains on evidence, and the front seat of a Toyota Tacoma.

That is the same Tacoma prosecutors have tracked traveling from Farmington to New Canaan and back the day Jennifer disappeared, believed to have been driven by Fotis Dulos. It is also the Tacoma Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis brought to Avon to be detailed before the two were arrested and the truck was seized.

“Any wiping or cleaning could remove any DNA or biological material left behind and could prevent DNA from being detected,” Madel said.