Resident transported to hospital after house fire in Danbury

A resident was transported to the hospital to be evaluated after a house fire in Danbury early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a structure fire on Walnut Trail with multiple explosions heard shortly after 2 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire conditions on two floors of the home and it was extending throughout the building. Additional crews were requested to the scene.

Some firefighters worked to extinguish the fire from outside of the home while others searched the home to make sure all of the occupants were accounted for. All residents were able to escape from the fire.

According to fire officials, one resident was evaluated by firefighters for minor injuries and was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

The city's Office of Emergency Management is coordinating relief efforts for the residents. The Red Cross is also assisting.

The fire remains under investigation.