Republicans Issue Subpoena in Hunter Biden Probe

Democrats have called the investigation politically motivated

Senate Republicans on Wednesday voted to subpoena a Democratic consulting firm in a major escalation of their probe into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s role in Ukraine, according to NBC News.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee voted along party lines, 8-6, to subpoena Blue Star Strategies, which represented Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings when the younger Biden sat on the company’s board.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who had expressed opposition to aspects of the Republican investigation, joined his Republican colleagues to issue the subpoena.

The subpoena comes as President Donald Trump is increasingly focused on the November election. As the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact ravages large parts of the country, the president spent nearly an hour in a closed-door lunch riffing stream-of-conscious to Senate Republicans about politics and Biden, the assumed Democratic nominee.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

