calabasas

Lakers Great Kobe Bryant Among Five Killed in Calabasas Helicopter Crash

By Sydney Kalich

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks off the court after the Celtics won 92-86 against the Boston Celtics during Game Five of the 2010 NBA Finals on June 13, 2010 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant was among five people killed when a helicopter crashed and then caught fire on a hillside in the Calabasas area Sunday.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ reported that Bryant was killed in the crash shortly before 10 a.m. A Calabasas city official confirmed to NBC4 that Bryant was among the dead.

Authorities are expected to speak at a news conference soon.

U.S. & World

impeachment 16 hours ago

Trump Lawyer Argues Dems Want to ‘Overturn’ Last Election

impeachment 22 hours ago

In Recording Trump Asks How Long Ukraine Can Resist Russians

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas," Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub said. "The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating."

The crash, near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street, was called in at 9:47 a.m., according to City News Service. Authorities said the helicopter was on fire and sparked a quarter acre brush fire. Flames were put out by 10:30 a.m.

Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed there were no survivors of the crash. In tweet, deputies confirmed that five people died in the crash.

The helicopter that crashed was a Sikorksy S-76B, according to authorities.

Bryant, 41, retired in 2016 from the NBA after 20 seasons with the Lakers. He finished his legendary career third on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

calabasasaircraft
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us