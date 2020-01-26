Lakers Great Kobe Bryant Among Five Killed in Calabasas Helicopter Crash

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant was among five people killed when a helicopter crashed and then caught fire on a hillside in the Calabasas area Sunday.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ reported that Bryant was killed in the crash shortly before 10 a.m. A Calabasas city official confirmed to NBC4 that Bryant was among the dead.

Authorities are expected to speak at a news conference soon.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas," Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub said. "The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating."

The crash, near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street, was called in at 9:47 a.m., according to City News Service. Authorities said the helicopter was on fire and sparked a quarter acre brush fire. Flames were put out by 10:30 a.m.

Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed there were no survivors of the crash. In tweet, deputies confirmed that five people died in the crash.

The helicopter that crashed was a Sikorksy S-76B, according to authorities.

Bryant, 41, retired in 2016 from the NBA after 20 seasons with the Lakers. He finished his legendary career third on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.



Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.