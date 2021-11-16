Report: Owners of Boston Red Sox Near Deal to Buy NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

Report: John Henry, Fenway Sports Group nearing deal to buy Penguins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

John Henry and Tom Werner are close to expanding their sports investment empire.

Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool F.C. among several other businesses, is nearing a deal to purchase the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, Sportico's Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams reported Tuesday.

Yes, you read that right: John Henry is about to become the owner of Sidney Crosby's Penguins in addition to the Red Sox. A deal could be finalized later this week, per The Wall Street Journal.

The Penguins' current ownership group includes Pittsburgh legend Mario Lemieux and businessman Ron Burkle. The team has enjoyed considerable success over the last decade-plus, winning three Stanley Cup titles since 2009 while maintaining its status as one of the NHL's most popular teams.

We valued the @Penguins at $845 million.



The team has won a lot, has big RSN ratings, recently ended a 633-game sellout streak, and is a rare top-half NHL team that hits the market.

FSG's pending deal is an eye-opening move for a conglomerate that owns the Red Sox and Liverpool in addition to both teams' stadiums (Fenway Park and Anfield), 80% of New England Sports Network and 50% of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his business partners Maverick Carter and Paul Wachter own partnerships in Fenway Sports Group, as well -- which would mean LeBron is about to become a part-owner of an NHL team.