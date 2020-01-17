Report: Jason Garrett Hired as Giants’ Offensive Coordinator

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will stay in the NFC East in 2020 and serve as the New York Giants' offensive coordinator, according to a media report.
ESPN's Ed Werder cited a source in a tweet just after 6:30 p.m. that Garrett would take the offensive coordinator job for the team he played for in 2000.
Garrett was Dallas' offensive coordinator for three-plus seasons, before he was elevated to head coach after Wade Phillips was fired during Garrett's fourth year on the job. The Princeton graduate posted an 85-67 record, with three NFC East titles, in nine-plus years as head coach.
The Cowboys informed Garrett on Jan. 5 his contract, which ran through the 2019 season, would not be renewed. Three days later, they introduced former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy as Garrett's replacement.
The Giants will also have a new man in charge in 2020. New York hired Joe Judge, who was on the New England Patriots' coaching staff for the last eight seasons.