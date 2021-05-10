Report: Jacksonville Jaguars to Sign Tim Tebow, Use Former QB as Tight End

Report: Jaguars to sign Tim Tebow, use former QB as tight end originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly are expected to sign former Denver Broncos and New York Jets QB Tim Tebow to a one-year deal to play tight end.
News of the expected signing comes after Tebow reportedly requested a tryout with Jacksonville and worked out with Jaguars tight ends coach Tyler Bowen.
Tebow will reunite with his former college coach Urban Meyer after spending five years out of the NFL. Tebow was last on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad in 2015.
