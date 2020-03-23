Report: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus, the head of the New York state corrections officers union told Reuters, according to NBC News.

Weinstein, 68, was transferred to Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security state prison east of Buffalo, on Wednesday after being sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11. He was found guilty of rape and criminal sexual act in a landmark #MeToo case.

At Wende, Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus, Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, learned on Sunday and told Reuters. The news was first reported by the Niagara Gazette.

He is currently in isolation at the prison, Powers said, and several staff at the facility have also been quarantined.

