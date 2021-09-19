Report: Former NFL Running Back Frank Gore Set to Turn to Boxing

Report: 49ers legend Frank Gore set to turn to boxing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Legendary 49ers running back Frank Gore used boxing for years as a way to train for football season.

Now, he is reportedly also using his work in the ring to train for boxing.

"I've been training for both -- football and boxing," Gore told NFL.com in comments posted early Sunday morning. "I've always loved boxing, so that's what I've been doing. And we're trying to make a fight happen. If we do that, you'll see me in the ring."

Gore, who turned 38 in May, may not be entirely done with football. He remains an unrestricted free agent and is free to sign at any time. He told NFL.com that he is uncertain if he wants to continue to play football.

Gore has declined multiple opportunities to sign with teams that have voids at running back, Ian Rapoport reported. Gore has signed with fight agent Malki Kawa, and there is a "high-profile" boxing debut in the works for Gore, according to the report.

"I just fell in love with how hard it is," Gore said. "I felt like 'Man, I couldn't fight.' And I always like a challenge. So I kept doing it and doing it and I saw myself getting better and better."

Gore is a five-time Pro Bowl player and was named to the NFL All-decade team for the 2010s.

He ranks third all-time -- behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton -- with 16,000 rushing yards. He has a 4.3-yard average in his 16-year career with 81 touchdowns. He also has 484 career receptions for 3,985 yards and 18 touchdowns receiving.

Gore is the all-time 49ers rushing leader with 11,073 yards over 10 seasons. He spent three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and one year apiece with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets.