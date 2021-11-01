Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Hit With 4 More Fines for Refusing to Wear a Mask

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was hit with four more fines Monday for refusing to comply with House rules about masks.

The House Ethics Committee issued a notice saying Greene will have to pay penalties for four separate incidents over the span of three days in late September. Greene did not appeal the fines for any of the incidents.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Greene, an outspoken opponent of masks and COVID-19 vaccination mandates, had already been fined three other times for refusing to comply.

A new CDC study found that vaccines offer more protection from COVID-19 than antibodies from a previous infection. Researchers found that adults who had recently recovered from COVID-19 but remained unvaccinated were more than 5 times more likely to catch the coronavirus than adults who were vaccinated and had never had COVID-19.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.