Recall issued for Chocolate Chunk Banana Bread sold at Stew Leonard's in Danbury

The company said the bread contains walnuts, which are not on the label.

Stew Leonard’s is issuing a recall for Chocolate Chunk Banana Bread that was sold at the Danbury store because it might contain walnuts, which were not on the label. 

The company said the recall was initiated after a customer discovered that a loaf of Chocolate Chunk Banana Bread had walnuts in it, but walnuts were not declared on the label.

This is a voluntary recall and 39 units of the product were sold in Stew Leonard’s bakery department between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2  at the Danbury location, according to the recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the company. 

Stew Leonard’s warns that people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. 

Consumers who bought the bread are urged to discard it or bring it back to Stew Leonard’s customer service desk in Danbury for a full refund. 

