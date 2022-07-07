CT Real Estate Attorney Accused of Taking More Than $1 Million From Clients in Norwalk

A real estate attorney is accused of stealing more than $1 million from clients in Norwalk and has been charged with eight counts of first-degree larceny, according to Norwalk police.

Norwalk police detectives took 57-year-old Carl Ferraro, of Darien, into custody on Wednesday.

Police said they received several complaints in March and Ferraro was alleged to have withheld money from clients during real estate closings and determined there were more than a dozen victims.

Ferraro would facilitate home closings on behalf of the selling parties and keep the money given to him that was intended for the sellers, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bond for Ferraro was set at $4,325,000. He is due in Stamford Superior Court Thursday.