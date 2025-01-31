Potomac Crash

What to know flying into or out of Reagan National Airport over the next week

Officials are calling it a fluid situation with another update coming Monday.

By NBC Washington Staff

Passengers should expect two of the three runways at Reagan National Airport to be closed for a week, Terry Liercke, vice president and manager of the airport, said during a news conference a short time ago.

Liercke said officials will reassess the situation Monday, calling it a fluid situation.

Despite the closed runways, officials say the airport is operating normally, but that passengers should check with their airlines for delays or cancellations.

The airport has had 182 delays and 124 cancelations today, according to FlightAware. You can also find updates on flights can at DCA’s website.

DCA was closed for about 14 hours after Wednesday night's crash. Airport roads and terminals reopened Thursday morning before the first post-crash flight left shortly after 11 a.m. local time.

