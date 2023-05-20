Ready-to-Eat Deli Meat Recalled From 5 States for Undeclared Ingredient

More than 15,000 pounds of deli meat products sent to distribution centers in Illinois and five other states are being recalled due to the possible presence of an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Sofina Foods, a Canada-based company, on Friday announced a recall of ready-to-eat mortadella, a type of sausage with origins in Italy. The product may contain tree nuts, specifically pistachios, that weren't declared on the product label, according to the recall alert.

The issue was discovered when a customer noticed a pistachio nut in deli meat product prior to slicing, according to the USDA.

The products subjected to the recall bear Canada establishment number “224” on the case box and were shipped to distribution centers in California, Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania, where they were to be used in retail delis and food service.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall. Anyone concerned about possibly getting sick should reach out to their health care provider. Detailed information on the specific products can be found below:

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 10307, lot code BE170418, BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27 containing 7.6 kgs. clear plastic packages of “IMPORTED MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date of 2023 JL 27, and lot code BE170418.

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 10307, lot code BE170560, BEST BEFORE 2023 AU 02 containing 7.6 kgs. clear plastic packages of “IMPORTED MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date of 2023 AU 02, and lot code BE170560.

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 21130, Lot Code BE170422, BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27 containing 4 kgs. clear plastic packages of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date of 2023 JL 27, and lot code BE170422.