fall foliage

Ready for fall? Here's when and where you can see peak fall foliage in Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

As September approaches, many think of pumpkin spice and colorful scenery.

For all of you fall lovers, a magnificent foliage season is predicted in Connecticut this year.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has released an interactive fall foliage report map that forecasts how colors will change across the state.

According to current estimates, peak foliage is anticipated to arrive in the northeast and northwest corners of the state around Columbus Day. It'll extend to the lower Connecticut River Valley and shoreline through early November.

State forecasters say this year's foliage season will be full of vibrant colors. In Connecticut, the foliage season runs longer than other New England states.

"This year will be way different than last. Certainly no drought. And although there were pockets of gypsy moth defoliation in western Connecticut, sufficient rains have allowed the trees to releaf with less stress," said Christopher Martin, director and state forester, DEEP Division of Forestry, Bureau of Natural Resources.

Here is a breakdown of when peak foliage is expected in parts of the state:

  • Connecticut Northwest/Northeast Corners: Oct. 3 to 8
  • Connecticut Eastern and Western Mid-State Counties: Oct. 16 to 23
  • Shoreline and lower Connecticut River Valley: Oct. 24 to 30
  • Southwest Corner: Nov. 7 to 14

The area surrounding the Connecticut River will hold foliage the longest - into the first week or so of November, according to DEEP.

"Leaves will stay green longer this season and if overnight temperatures cooperate, dipping into the low 30s overnight a few times toward later September, we should expect everything to come together all at once. Synchronized for a dazzling foliar display mid to late October," Martin said.

The state has driving routes to see the best foliage posted on their website here. You can also read more about why leaves change color here.

This article tagged under:

fall foliageConnecticut
