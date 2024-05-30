Rare twin ‘corpse flower' ready to bloom at ECSU

A rare double-stemmed "corpse flower" is almost ready to bloom at Eastern Connecticut State University, according to the school.

The Titan arum, or Amorphophallus titanium, is known as the "corpse flower" because it smells like rotting human flesh as it blooms. Its odor can also smell like feces or rotting fish, according to ECSU. It is native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

The flower's first bloom can take up to 10 years to occur, according to ECSU. After that, it can bloom every 2 to 3 years.

The double-stemmed "corpse flower" in Eastern's greenhouse is particularly rare, according to ESCU botonist and biology professor Bryan Connolly. He said it could mean twice the stench.

The flower could bloom as early as Friday, according to Connolly.

You can follow the flower's progress on the ECSU YouTube page.