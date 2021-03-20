New Jersey

Rare New Jersey Wildfire ‘Was Intentionally Set,' Investigators Say

"It is only by the grace of God that no one was killed,” Ocean County prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said

NBC Universal, Inc.

A rare wildfire that burned about 167 acres in New Jersey on Sunday and left one firefighter critically injured was intentionally set, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

"We have located the origin of the fire and have concluded that the fire was intentionally set,” prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The fire started around 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection near Airport Road and Cedarbridge Avenue in Lakewood, about 47 miles east of Trenton. The blaze quickly spread across the Garden State Parkway amid low humidity and 20 mph winds, forcing officials to evacuate nearby residents, according to the statement.

News

New York 12 hours ago

1 in 4 New Yorkers Now Vaccinated With 1 Dose as State Confirms 1st Case of Brazilian Strain

renewable energy 9 hours ago

1,500 Wind Turbines. 2,700 Square Miles. Offshore Wind in the Atlantic Will Be Big. Really Big

Firefighters from over 30 fire departments worked through the night to contain the blaze. They also saved three homeless people living in the woods from the advancing fire, Billhimer said. The fire was deemed under control 24 hours later.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyLakewoodbrush fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us