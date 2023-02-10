Texas

Rare Hissing Mushroom Known as ‘Devil's Cigar' Spotted in Texas Park

The mushroom, also known as the 'Texas Star,' is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world and was designated as the state mushroom of Texas in 2021.

Texas Parks and Wildlife

A rare star-shaped mushroom has been spotted at a Texas park.

The fungus, known by the Latin name Chorioactis geaster, was discovered along a trail in Inks Lake State Park, Texas Parks and Wildlife shared in a Facebook post.

Texas officially designated Chorioactis geaster as the state's mushroom in June 2021, making it the third state to declare an official mushroom, following Minnesota and Oregon.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

During the late fall season, the fungus pops up as a fuzzy, dark brown capsule about three to four inches in length, inspiring its nickname “Devil’s Cigar.”

“It is said that when the devil’s cigar unfurls, it releases a strange hissing noise and hazy cloud of spores,” park officials said.

As the fungus matures and splits open, it forms a brightly-colored star, giving it another one of its nicknames, "Texas star," and making it the perfect state fungus of the Lone Star State.

U.S. & World

Health & Science 27 mins ago

Celebs Tout Ice Baths, But Science on Benefits Is Lukewarm

White House 46 mins ago

US Shoots Down ‘High-Altitude Object' Over Alaskan Airspace, White House Says

But the distribution of the mushrooms often puzzles scientists. Aside from Texas, the mushroom has been sighted in parts of Oklahoma and around Kyushu, Japan.

Scientists say only a few hundred people have likely seen the rare mushroom.

This article tagged under:

Texas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us