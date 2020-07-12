RIP

Rapper Lil Marlo Dead in Atlanta

The medical examiner’s office confirmed that Rudolph Johnson, who goes by Lil Marlo professionally, was deceased after reports surfaced of the rapper’s death

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt

Atlanta rapper Rudolph Johnson, better known as Lil Marlo, is dead, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office, NBC News reports.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed to NBC News on Sunday morning that a deceased individual by the name of Rudolph Johnson was brought in during the last 24 hours after reports surfaced of the rapper’s death. Johnson was reportedly 27, though the medical examiner’s office told NBC News he was 30.

Cause of death has yet to be determined, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.

