Bankroll Freddie

Rapper Bankroll Freddie Arrested on Drug, Weapons Charges

Rapper Bankroll Freddie is in an Arkansas jail after his arrest on drug and weapons charges

Crittenden County Detention Center via AP

Rapper Bankroll Freddie was in an Arkansas jail Friday after being arrested on federal drug and weapons charges, officials said.

The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 55 in Marion, Arkansas, almost 20 miles from Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Arkansas State Police.

A search of Freddie’s pickup truck yielded a gun, 21 pounds of marijuana and 171 grams of the prescription sedative promethazine, said Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Freddie was booked into the Crittenden County Detention Center on state drug and weapons charges and held for the FBI on equivalent federal charges. Jail and court records list no attorney for him.

