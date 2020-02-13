Raccoons Found Sick, Dying in Greenwich Were Not Rabid: Police

Police are working to solve the mystery of what has sickened and killed several raccoons in Greenwich after tests revealed that the animals did not have rabies.

Several raccoons have been found at Greenwich Point in Greenwich over the last week and a half and two were found dead on Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

There was no sign that the animals were rabid, but they were tested for the virus and results showed that rabies was not a factor, according to police.

Because the animals have all been found within a small area, the Greenwich Police Animal Control Section and the Greenwich Health Department are also testing the dead animals for distemper and parvovirus, which might take several days.

Police are urging all dog owners to keep dogs on leashes when walking at Greenwich Point and avoid allowing your dog to go near any dead or live wild animals.

If you see a dead, sick or distressed raccoon, do not touch or approach it and instead call the Greenwich Public Safety Communications Center at 203-622-8004.

Dog owners are also urged to make sure that their dog is up to date on rabies, distemper and parvovirus vaccinations.



