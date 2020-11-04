Quinnipiac Moves to Orange Alert Level, Classes Remote for the Week

Quinnipiac University has announced they will move to an orange alert level after a spike in coronavirus cases within the university.

University representatives said all on-ground graduate and undergraduate classes will be remote through Friday, Nov. 6, with the exception of classes in the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine.

The school said since last updating their COVID dashboard on Monday, there have been 55 new cases. Thirty-four are among on-campus students and 21 are off campus. There are currently 108 active cases in isolation.

The orange alert status comes days after the school sent home approximately 20 students who attended an event that did not comply with COVID-19 guidelines at Anthony's Ocean View in New Haven.

Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven was shut down by city health officials after violating the state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The event that students attended was held a day before city health officials shut down the facility. The students who attended the event were sent home for the remainder of the semester, school officials said.

"We have seen a continued increase in new COVID-19 cases among students," said university officials. "Therefore, we are elevating our campus alert level to orange and deploying the associated mitigation efforts."

Students are being asked to restrict their interactions and activities until further notice. Social interactions should also be restricted to dorm mates to limit further spread of the virus.