 Quaker Oats recalls granola bars and cereals nationwide over salmonella contamination

To date, Quaker has not reported any confirmed cases of illness related to the recall

By Gerardo Pons, NBC

QUAKER® Chocolate chip Chewy granola bars.
The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company announced that it is recalling dozens of granola and cereal products for potential salmonella contamination.

The company said Friday the products were sold throughout all 50 states in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

The recall includes several varieties of Quaker Simply Granola cereal and Quaker Chewy Bars, including those found in Frito-Lay variety packs and Lunch Box Mix packs.

To date, Quaker has not reported any confirmed cases of illness related to the recall but urged consumers to check the product list on its website and dispose of any listed in the recall.

According to the CDC, symptoms of salmonella infection include abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting.

