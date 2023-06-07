This summer, Philadelphia residents will be able to play a round of mini-golf with their friends Woody and Buzz, Remy the rat, Nemo and Dory and other characters from Pixar's movie catalog, as Pixar Putt is set to take over Penn's Landing.

Starting July 6, a pop-up, open-air, Pixar Putt mini-golf course will be set up at at 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

The course will stay along the shore of the Delaware River until Oct. 1.

The new attraction - which will be operated in partnership with the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation - will operate seven days a week, and will also feature Pixar Putt After Dark -- sessions for guests aged 18 and over

“Rockefeller Studios brought Pixar Putt to the United States to allow Pixar fans an interactive way to experience their favorite movies, including Toy Story, Up, Soul, and last year’s hit movie, Turning Red,” said Pixar Putt producer, Chad Larabee, in a statement. “The course is designed for kids ages 4 to 104 to play, which makes us a perfect addition to Summer Fest at Penn’s Landing. A special thank you to the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation for partnering with us on our Philadelphia debut!"

Organizers said that the Pixar Putt course is made up of 18 interactive holes inspired by the "stories, characters, and icons" from some of Disney and Pixar's films, including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E, Soul and Inside Out.

Also, according to a statement announcing the attraction, the Philadelphia course will also mark the North American premiere of holes inspired by Turning Red, Lightyear, and a special surprise that has not yet been announced.

Tickets are now on sale at www.pixarputt.com/philadelphia. For children, tickets cost between $24.75 and $26.75, depending if the visit will be on a weekday or a weekend. Adult tickets cost from $29.75 to $31.75 and a family four pack (which would include tickets for two children and two adults) cost $99 to $107.

For tickets and more information, visit https://pixarputt.com