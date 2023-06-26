Putin vows those behind Russian mercenary rebellion will face justice

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Monday that those responsible for the armed revolt that plunged his country into chaos would be "brought to justice."

Addressing the nation for the first time since the short-lived mercenary rebellion ended over the weekend, Putin appeared defiant but offered little clarity about the situation.

"Any blackmail is doomed to failure," he said, after a revolt that posed the biggest challenge to Putin’s rule in more than 20 years and left the Kremlin scrambling to restore a sense of stability.

After Russia came perilously close to civil war over the weekend, President Joe Biden pledged continued support for Ukraine in their fight against a year-long Russian invasion. “No matter what happens in Russia, we, the United States, will continue to support Ukraine’s defense, and its sovereignty and its territorial integrity.”

"This was a colossal threat," the Russian leader said, again labeling the organizers of the rebellion traitors. But he took time to praise the rebel fighters, who seized a Russian city and marched toward Moscow before turning back, and suggested they could join the Russian military or move safely to Belarus.

