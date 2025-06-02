Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Supreme Court allows ‘X' as third gender choice on birth certificates

The ruling means that nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people will now be able to select ‘X’ as their gender marker on birth certificates.

By The Associated Press

Activists on Monday celebrated a decision by Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court to allow nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people to update their birth certificates.

The ruling comes after a group of six nonbinary people filed a lawsuit against Puerto Rico’s governor, its health secretary and other officials.

Pedro Julio Serrano, president of Puerto Rico’s LGBTQ+ Federation, called Friday's ruling a historic one that upholds equality.

Meanwhile, Gov. Jenniffer González Colón told reporters that she was awaiting recommendations from Puerto Rico’s Justice Department regarding the ruling.

The ruling comes more than seven years after a U.S. federal court ordered Puerto Rico’s government to allow transgender people to change their gender on birth certificates following a lawsuit if they so wished.

