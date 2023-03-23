Pr0yect0 Zip Code

LEER EN ESPANOL

What does Spanglish storytelling look like? We asked journalists from across the United States to tell us a story about a zip code in their community in Spanglish. The result is a wide array of stories from different corners of the country. The scale next to each tells you how much of each language you can expect in each story. Some stories are predominantly in English with a little bit of Spanish, others are predominantly in Spanish with sprinkles of English—and others are a 50/50 split.

To give you a better sense of the of the amount of English/Spanish in each video, we've approximated the balance.

93030 (Oxnard)

From Farmworker to Construction Worker

An organization in California's Central Coast is helping female farmworkers get higher-paying jobs as construction workers.

The United States is facing a construction labor shortage that some experts predict will only get worse. In California, an organization is offering free training and a career pivot to female farmworkers to help address the demand.

33176 (Miami)

Abuela-Granddaughter Cuban Cooking Duo

Samantha Montero wanted to preserve her grandma's Cuban recipes, so she decided to document them on YouTube.

A Cuban woman and her grandma are preserving family recipes by posting the how-to videos on YouTube.

90026 (Los Angeles)

Obesity in the Latino Community

According to the CDC, Latinos have one of the highest obesity rates in the United States. How the community talks about it could be part of the problem—or the solution.

"Folks' hatred for my fatness has harmed me much more than my own fatness has," poet laureate Yessica Salgado said.

78228 (San Antonio)

The Future of Spanglish?

The music industry has long embraced Spanglish as a way of expression, and now universities are starting to legitimize the hybrid dialect.

Performer Becky G is just one of millions not only embracing Spanglish as a way of communicating, but as a way of life.

19133 (Philadelphia)

La Guagua

Join the tour of La 47 de SEPTA with NBC10 Philadelphia reporter Isabel Sánchez.