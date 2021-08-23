Proud Boys

Proud Boys Leader Sentenced to Over 5 Months for Burning Black Lives Matter Banner

Prosecutors said Henry Tarrio bragged openly about the incident, saying on social media 'I'm damn proud I did it!'

The leader of the far-right Proud Boys was sentenced Monday to more than five months in jail after admitting that he burned a Black Lives Matter banner taken from a historic Black church in Washington during a pro-Trump demonstration in December.

Henry Tarrio, known to followers as Enrique, was arrested Jan. 4 in Washington on a warrant stemming from an incident on Dec. 12. The Proud Boys and other groups marched in a raucous rally through downtown. The banner was stolen from Asbury United Methodist Church, one of the oldest Black churches in Washington.

Tarrio, 37, of Miami, also pleaded guilty to attempting to possess a high-capacity gun magazine, which is illegal in Washington. Investigators said he had the magazines with him when he returned to the city for the Jan. 6 protests of the electoral vote count in Congress.

Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of 90 days in jail followed by three months of probation and an order forbidding him to return to Washington. The judge sentenced him to a total of 155 days in jail.

Henry Tarrio, known to the far-right Proud Boys as “Enrique,” was arrested in January and sentenced to 155 days on Monday.

